Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Mkm

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Mkm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KARO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Karooooo from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karooooo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Karooooo

Karooooo Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ KARO opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.04 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Karooooo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.876-2.049 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karooooo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Karooooo by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 56.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,028,000.

About Karooooo

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd is a global provider of telematics software-as-a-service solutions for vehicle and fleet management. Through its flagship platform, the company delivers real-time GPS tracking, stolen vehicle recovery and driver behaviour analytics, enabling commercial fleets and automotive insurers to optimise operations, increase safety and reduce costs.

Karooooo’s SaaS platform integrates proprietary hardware devices with cloud-based analytics and mobile applications. Customers gain access to live vehicle location data, engine diagnostics, route planning tools and customizable reporting dashboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.