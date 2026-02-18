TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Energy Transfer to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Avos Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 76,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

