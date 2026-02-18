HC Wainwright Upgrades Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) to “Strong-Buy”

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $401.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,099,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 298,500 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 30,005,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,727 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,489,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after buying an additional 1,056,092 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages proprietary technologies to engineer autologous T cells that target and eradicate tumor cells, with the aim of improving safety, efficacy and durability over existing cell therapies. Its R&D platform integrates antigen receptor design, gene editing and manufacturing optimization to generate candidates tailored for specific hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

The company’s leading pipeline candidates include AUTO1, an optimized CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and AUTO3, a dual-targeted CD19/22 CAR-T program in development for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

