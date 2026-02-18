Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 704.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $45,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 54.1% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRS. KeyCorp raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $388.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 target price on Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.43.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $374.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.93. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $390.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 9.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Carpenter Technology news, COO Brian J. Malloy sold 43,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $13,300,811.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,013,493.75. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $1,252,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,072.50. The trade was a 28.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,358 shares of company stock worth $24,254,008. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

