Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $30.74 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,409 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 11,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57. The company has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $95.56.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. HSBC upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,054.22. This trade represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

