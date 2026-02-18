Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLDE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Slide Insurance from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

SLDE stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. Slide Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLDE. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Slide Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Slide Insurance by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 986,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 330,165 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $927,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $13,016,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $3,380,000.

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

