Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 22,307 Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,307 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 650.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 25.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.7%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Northwest Natural Gas from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN), commonly known as NW Natural, is a publicly traded energy utility primarily engaged in the distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company operates an extensive pipeline network spanning thousands of miles across Oregon and southwest Washington. Its core business activities include gas procurement, system operation and maintenance, safety inspections and customer service support.

Dating back to the mid-19th century, Northwest Natural traces its origins to the Portland Gas Light Company, which first illuminated Portland streets with manufactured gas in 1859.

