Zacks Research Upgrades Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Hold

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Charter Communications from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.67.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $237.01 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $180.38 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Charter Communications by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.