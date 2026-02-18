Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.12 Million Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,398 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in LiveRamp by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 259,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 95,135 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $2,036,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Cross Research set a $53.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE RAMP opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company’s core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp’s platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

