EPAM Systems (EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect EPAM Systems to post earnings of $3.16 per share and revenue of $1.3898 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 2.6%

EPAM stock opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.99 and its 200 day moving average is $179.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,515. This trade represents a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

