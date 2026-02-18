Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 12,936 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Sysco by 594.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 73,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,686,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,680 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $89.61 on Wednesday. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $232,454.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,915.32. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,165. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

