HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $37,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 233.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 1,387 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.03, for a total value of $557,615.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,763.42. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.07, for a total transaction of $410,111.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,863.47. This trade represents a 14.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,531 shares of company stock worth $10,259,637. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.22.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.6%

ROK stock opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $438.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.56 and its 200 day moving average is $375.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

