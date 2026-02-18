PureCycle Technologies, Inc. $PCT Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 278.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

PCT opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PureCycle Technologies

About PureCycle Technologies

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc operates as a recycling technology company focused on restoring waste polypropylene to a “virgin-like” state through a proprietary purification process licensed from Procter & Gamble. The company develops, owns and operates recycling facilities that convert used polypropylene feedstock—such as packaging and industrial plastics—into ultra‐pure recycled resin. This resin, known as Qualified Recycled Polymer (QRP), is designed to meet stringent quality specifications for applications in packaging, consumer goods and industrial products.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PureCycle was established with technology development efforts dating back to licensing agreements in the mid-2010s and later spun off as a publicly traded entity in 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.