Aberdeen Group plc Has $23.12 Million Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 967,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $23,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,872,000. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,925,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,095,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3%

TVTX stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, insider William E. Rote sold 60,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 101,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,864.30. The trade was a 37.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 100,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $3,230,808.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 432,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,973,560.08. This represents a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,925 shares of company stock worth $11,318,755. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company’s mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company’s lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

