Aberdeen Group plc Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Aberdeen Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,039 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $25,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 3,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.82%.

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

