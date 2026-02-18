Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,948 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $176.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $1,615,154.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,614.32. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $170.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $179.32.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $693.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.37 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc (NYSE: WMS) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company’s product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

