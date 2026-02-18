MBVIU’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 23rd (NASDAQ:MBVIU)

MBVIU’s (NASDAQ:MBVIU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 23rd. MBVIU had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of MBVIU’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MBVIU Stock Performance

MBVIU stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. MBVIU has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.50.

