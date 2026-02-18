Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT at $115.00

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. TD Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of IMO opened at $117.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $120.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2,275.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO) is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country’s long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial’s operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.