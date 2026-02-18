Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Target Price at $343.90

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and seven have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $343.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total transaction of $184,038.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,999.52. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,229.80. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,032,408 shares of company stock worth $94,926,707. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28,482.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,174,429,000 after buying an additional 111,699,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $18,093,665,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 850.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 17,692,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904,434 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $302.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.73. Alphabet has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

