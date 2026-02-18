FY2026 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Reduced by Scotiabank

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 4.3%

AGI stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alamos Gold by 35.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,544,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,666,000 after buying an additional 11,876,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $219,475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 639.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,478 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alamos Gold by 29.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,132,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,623,000 after buying an additional 2,521,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 32.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,979,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,990,000 after buying an additional 2,192,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

