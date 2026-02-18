JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,098,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,142 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $711,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 121.8% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $268.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $221.39 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.77%.The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — Republic reported $1.76 of diluted EPS vs. consensus ~$1.62, beating estimates and showing year‑over‑year EPS improvement. This supports the stock’s fundamentals. PR Newswire: Republic Services Q4 and FY2026 Guidance

Q4 EPS beat — Republic reported $1.76 of diluted EPS vs. consensus ~$1.62, beating estimates and showing year‑over‑year EPS improvement. This supports the stock’s fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Raised/solid FY2026 guidance — Company set EPS guidance of $7.20–$7.28 (above consensus ~7.14) and revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations, signaling management confidence in mid‑single‑digit growth. PR Newswire: Guidance

Raised/solid FY2026 guidance — Company set EPS guidance of $7.20–$7.28 (above consensus ~7.14) and revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations, signaling management confidence in mid‑single‑digit growth. Neutral Sentiment: Solid 2025 cash generation and shareholder returns — Republic highlighted strong full‑year operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow for 2025 and returned $1.6B to shareholders, plus announced a quarterly dividend; these are supportive but mostly confirmatory. PR Newswire: Cashflow & Returns

Solid 2025 cash generation and shareholder returns — Republic highlighted strong full‑year operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow for 2025 and returned $1.6B to shareholders, plus announced a quarterly dividend; these are supportive but mostly confirmatory. Neutral Sentiment: Transcript/management commentary available — The earnings call transcript provides detail on margin drivers, pricing, and cost outlook; useful for judging whether guidance is conservative or optimistic. Yahoo Finance: Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript

Transcript/management commentary available — The earnings call transcript provides detail on margin drivers, pricing, and cost outlook; useful for judging whether guidance is conservative or optimistic. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations and operating cash flow softened — Q4 revenue (~$4.1B) came in below Street estimates and operating cash flow weakened year‑over‑year; operating profit showed slight pressure and capex rose, which could weigh on near‑term free cash flow. QuiverQuant: Revenue Miss, EPS Beat

Revenue missed expectations and operating cash flow softened — Q4 revenue (~$4.1B) came in below Street estimates and operating cash flow weakened year‑over‑year; operating profit showed slight pressure and capex rose, which could weigh on near‑term free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and volume — Shares are trading with heavier volume as investors reprice the mix of EPS outperformance vs. revenue/cashflow softness; watch near‑term technical levels and how guidance is interpreted by sell‑side models. MarketBeat: RSG Quote & Metrics

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

