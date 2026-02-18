Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 34,659 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,916,003 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,140,000 after purchasing an additional 214,092 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $1,652,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $2,010,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 578,088 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 6.0%

LUV opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.57%.The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Key Southwest Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Southwest Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded LUV from Neutral to Buy and raised its 12‑month price target to $73 (from $51), citing meaningful earnings upside from the carrier’s seating and fee initiatives — a direct driver of today’s rally. UBS upgrade report

UBS upgraded LUV from Neutral to Buy and raised its 12‑month price target to $73 (from $51), citing meaningful earnings upside from the carrier’s seating and fee initiatives — a direct driver of today’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Southwest announced an overhaul introducing assigned seats, checked‑bag fees, extra‑legroom options and plans for Starlink Wi‑Fi — changes designed to lift ancillary revenue and margins if executed well. Overhaul details

Southwest announced an overhaul introducing assigned seats, checked‑bag fees, extra‑legroom options and plans for Starlink Wi‑Fi — changes designed to lift ancillary revenue and margins if executed well. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary (Zacks and others) point to upward earnings‑estimate revisions and improving fundamentals that support further share gains if execution continues. Zacks analysis

Analysts and commentary (Zacks and others) point to upward earnings‑estimate revisions and improving fundamentals that support further share gains if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: coverage pieces and pre‑market movers stories (Benzinga/MSN) amplified the reaction, so some of today’s move reflects headlines and momentum rather than fresh company results. Market movers writeup

Market context: coverage pieces and pre‑market movers stories (Benzinga/MSN) amplified the reaction, so some of today’s move reflects headlines and momentum rather than fresh company results. Negative Sentiment: Risks include execution and customer reaction to fees, plus Southwest’s recent quarterly revenue slightly missed consensus and margins remain thin — meaning upside depends on successful rollout and mix improvement. Notes on risks and results

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

