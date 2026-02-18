iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC Shares Sold by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,855 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,518,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,031,000 after purchasing an additional 61,558 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXC opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.3357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

