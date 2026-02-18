Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Bought by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 565.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,643 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $26,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $775,704.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 26,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,648.50. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,817,485.56. This represents a 21.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,939 shares of company stock valued at $84,749,747. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HOOD. Dbs Bank raised Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.96.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed continued profitability, an EPS beat and strong growth in Gold/subscription revenue — evidence the company’s shift toward recurring revenue is working. Earnings & Subscriptions Article

Q4 results showed continued profitability, an EPS beat and strong growth in Gold/subscription revenue — evidence the company’s shift toward recurring revenue is working. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains generally constructive — multiple buy/outperform ratings and a high median analyst target suggest continued upside potential over a longer horizon. Analyst Coverage & Targets

Wall Street remains generally constructive — multiple buy/outperform ratings and a high median analyst target suggest continued upside potential over a longer horizon. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) launched an IPO roadshow for 40M shares (expected $25/share) and plans to list on the NYSE as RVI — a strategic monetization/expansion of Robinhood’s venture assets but timing and market reception are uncertain. RVI IPO Release

Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) launched an IPO roadshow for 40M shares (expected $25/share) and plans to list on the NYSE as RVI — a strategic monetization/expansion of Robinhood’s venture assets but timing and market reception are uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Robinhood is a selling shareholder for 5M RVI shares and RVI’s filing says the Selling Shareholder proceeds won’t go to the fund — that creates short-term sell pressure and raises questions about share supply and economics. RVI Selling Shareholder Details

Robinhood is a selling shareholder for 5M RVI shares and RVI’s filing says the Selling Shareholder proceeds won’t go to the fund — that creates short-term sell pressure and raises questions about share supply and economics. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets (Mizuho from $172→$135; Cantor Fitzgerald from $130→$100) — that can prompt re-rating and short-term selling despite still-positive ratings. Analyst Target Cuts

Several firms trimmed price targets (Mizuho from $172→$135; Cantor Fitzgerald from $130→$100) — that can prompt re-rating and short-term selling despite still-positive ratings. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights recent “slide” and rotation away from growth/AI trades; HOOD is caught in that flow which amplifies volatility. Market Commentary

Market commentary highlights recent “slide” and rotation away from growth/AI trades; HOOD is caught in that flow which amplifies volatility. Negative Sentiment: Crypto revenue remains a laggard, limiting overall growth upside until non-crypto revenue streams scale further. Crypto Revenue Note

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

