HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 41,534 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,534 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $35,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLB during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SLB in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLB in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLB by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on SLB in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SLB from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on SLB from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLB from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

SLB Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. SLB Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This is a boost from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. SLB’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,982,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,919.40. The trade was a 29.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 13,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $659,419.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,627.90. This trade represents a 37.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 162,402 shares of company stock worth $7,993,676 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Featured Articles

