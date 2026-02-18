Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 332.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 250.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $864.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $861.66 and a 200 day moving average of $889.22.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.86 by ($0.77). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.97 per share. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,753.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,996.08. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,322.12. This represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $965.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $970.00 price target on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on United Rentals from $1,090.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $925.59.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

