Shell Asset Management Co. Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Walnut Level Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.8% in the second quarter. Walnut Level Capital LLC now owns 62,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,245,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 30.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.67. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other news, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $260,077.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,856.43. The trade was a 20.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,709,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,875. This represents a 51.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,078. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

