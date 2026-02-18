Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 15,337 Shares of Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,337 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 345.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 376.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $657,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,517.75. The trade was a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Cohen acquired 12,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $773,027.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 949,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,740,140.15. The trade was a 1.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of CNS stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $67.32. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 27.55%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in real estate securities and alternative income strategies. Founded in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers, the company has built a reputation for expertise in listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related equities. Headquartered in New York City, Cohen & Steers applies a research-driven approach to identify value and income opportunities across global property markets.

The firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

