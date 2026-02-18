Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,016 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 46,996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $19,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,379,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 85.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,490,000 after buying an additional 3,969,759 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 762.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after buying an additional 2,886,666 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,154,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $249,803,000 after buying an additional 1,906,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,625,668 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,031,000 after buying an additional 1,814,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Evercore raised their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $88,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,849.31. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 171,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $5,985,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,101,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,499,455.28. This represents a 13.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 337,002 shares of company stock valued at $11,445,938. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.