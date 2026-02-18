JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $814.38 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,215,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 249,171 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $814,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE AVB opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $230.21.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 94.85%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $187.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.91.
AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.
AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.
