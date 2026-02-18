Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $2.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.0786.

KOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kosmos Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $26,420.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 342,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,834.65. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 19,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $26,928.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 197,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,450.33. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 272,844 shares of company stock worth $377,592 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 536,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 353,220 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.