Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,059 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $835,063,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in NIKE by 3,129.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,091,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $645,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809,950 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $621,525,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 66.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,157,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $863,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 42.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,838,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $825,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,691 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.54 per share, with a total value of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,079.22. The trade was a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. This trade represents a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial set a $69.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

