Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216,934 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $1,554,154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,456,000 after buying an additional 10,195,775 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 428.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,311,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,098 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,391 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 142.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,436,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961,869 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 73.04%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.