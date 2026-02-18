Assetmark Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,283 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 307.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Ramiah Investment Group bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,141,000.

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1785 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities. USXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

