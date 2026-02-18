Analysts Set Expectations for Deckers Outdoor Q3 Earnings

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2026

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECKFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.12. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2028 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Get Our Latest Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $117.20 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,692.98. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $537,680.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,985.84. This represents a 15.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,048,552. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.