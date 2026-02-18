Analysts Set Expectations for Deckers Outdoor Q3 Earnings

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.12. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2028 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $117.20 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,692.98. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $537,680.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,985.84. This represents a 15.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,048,552. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

