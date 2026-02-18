State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 446 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 86.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,435.42.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,353.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,415.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,366.44. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,525.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.58, for a total transaction of $334,784.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,554.22. This trade represents a 59.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.18, for a total value of $9,010,929.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,289.66. This represents a 97.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,473,111. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

