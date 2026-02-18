Acco Brands (ACCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Acco Brands Stock Performance

ACCO opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Acco Brands has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Acco Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acco Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Acco Brands by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,148,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 682,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acco Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acco Brands by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,654,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 240,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Acco Brands by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,550,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 784,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACCO shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acco Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Acco Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Acco Brands

About Acco Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company’s portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.