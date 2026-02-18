Copart (CPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Copart to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $1.1494 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 34.24%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Copart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,009,753.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,314.90. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Copart by 36.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in Copart by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 2,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

