Brokerages Set Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Price Target at $156.25

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 124.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MATX opened at $164.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.35. Matson has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $169.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Matson, Inc (NYSE: MATX) is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson’s ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

