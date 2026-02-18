Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1.2418 billion for the quarter.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Shares of AVAL opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVAL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 683.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 240,028 shares in the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 15,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

