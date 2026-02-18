F&G Annuities & Life (FG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $1.5470 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

FG stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $31.00 target price on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded F&G Annuities & Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 5,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,117,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,030,225.76. The trade was a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 870.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 642,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 576,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $14,568,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,144,000 after buying an additional 409,743 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 445.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 379,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after buying an additional 280,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: FG), a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

