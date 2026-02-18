Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Movano in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Movano stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Movano has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $13.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CTO Michael Aaron Leabman sold 6,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $45,587.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,775.74. This represents a 23.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Mastrototaro sold 33,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $687,835.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,171.20. This trade represents a 37.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 94,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,933 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.94% of Movano at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Movano’s last reported quarter beat the consensus on EPS (reported -$4.73 vs. est. -$7.00), which investors can view as evidence management is narrowing losses despite negligible revenue. This fundamental beat is a potential upside catalyst for patient investors who focus on operating progress.

Movano’s last reported quarter beat the consensus on EPS (reported -$4.73 vs. est. -$7.00), which investors can view as evidence management is narrowing losses despite negligible revenue. This fundamental beat is a potential upside catalyst for patient investors who focus on operating progress. Neutral Sentiment: Large-cap AI/tech momentum (Meta + Nvidia infrastructure deal) is boosting sector sentiment broadly; that could help sentiment for technology-related small caps but isn’t a direct business driver for Movano. Meta, Nvidia Shares Move Higher On Long-Term AI Infrastructure Deal

Large-cap AI/tech momentum (Meta + Nvidia infrastructure deal) is boosting sector sentiment broadly; that could help sentiment for technology-related small caps but isn’t a direct business driver for Movano. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/liquidity context: MOVE trades with a very small market cap (~$13M) and thin intraday volume vs. its average, making the stock especially sensitive to single headlines and analyst moves. Price currently sits above the 50-day ($10.31) and 200-day ($8.56) SMAs, which may provide technical support for some traders.

Technical/liquidity context: MOVE trades with a very small market cap (~$13M) and thin intraday volume vs. its average, making the stock especially sensitive to single headlines and analyst moves. Price currently sits above the 50-day ($10.31) and 200-day ($8.56) SMAs, which may provide technical support for some traders. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen lowered its rating on Movano, publishing a downgrade that is the primary short-term negative catalyst pressuring the stock today. Lower analyst ratings often trigger selling in low-liquidity names. Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered its rating on Movano, publishing a downgrade that is the primary short-term negative catalyst pressuring the stock today. Lower analyst ratings often trigger selling in low-liquidity names. Negative Sentiment: Broader market/tech weakness ahead of the open is pressuring risk assets, which can amplify declines in small, speculative tech stocks like MOVE. U.S. Stocks May Move To The Downside Amid Tech Weakness

Movano Company Profile

Movano Health, Inc (NASDAQ: MOVE) is a health technology company focused on developing wearable devices for continuous biometric monitoring. The company’s core mission is to provide accessible, real-time health insights through noninvasive sensors, enabling individuals and care teams to track vital signs and physiological trends outside of traditional clinical settings.

Movano’s flagship product is a biometric monitoring ring designed to measure parameters such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and sleep quality.

