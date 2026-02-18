Wall Street Zen Downgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Hold

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.75.

Get Hubbell alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Down 0.0%

HUBB stock opened at $523.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $533.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $2,330,816.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,012.80. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total transaction of $12,590,510.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,143,647.40. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,088 shares of company stock worth $16,045,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in Hubbell by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 141.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Hubbell by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.