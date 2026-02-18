Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLPX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olaplex by 132.6% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,383 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,909,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,413,423 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 1,314.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,401,369 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 1,284,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Olaplex by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 946,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.

