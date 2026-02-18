Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $3.6590 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $63.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $335,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,097.40. The trade was a 31.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

