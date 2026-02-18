Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$76.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$66.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 1.9%

CCA opened at C$70.34 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$60.75 and a 12 month high of C$74.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of C$707.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4900498 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. In internet services, the company offers internet packages with download speeds of up to 120mbps. In video services, the company provides digital tier services, pay-per-view channels, video on-demand services, and 4k television, and telephony services include using internet protocol to transport digitized voice signals.

