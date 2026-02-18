Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $33.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

SMCI stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

