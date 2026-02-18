Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Trading Up 10.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) shot up 10.2% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 337.80 and last traded at GBX 336.25. 11,808,456 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 681% from the average session volume of 1,511,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.

Specifically, insider Eben Upton CBE bought 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 282 per share, for a total transaction of £13,208.88. Also, insider Eben Upton CBE purchased 7,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 per share, with a total value of £19,883.18.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Raspberry Pi from GBX 380 to GBX 300 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 300.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 292.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 350.27. The firm has a market cap of £803.03 million and a P/E ratio of 90.41.

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world.

Since 2012, we’ve been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you’re an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there’s a Raspberry Pi computer for you.

That’s not all we do.

