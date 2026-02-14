Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 433,258 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 608,568 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,988 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,988 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anglo American plc is a multinational mining company headquartered in London that explores for, mines, processes and markets a broad range of commodities. Its principal activities cover the extraction and processing of bulk and specialty metals and minerals, including copper, iron ore, platinum group metals (PGMs), diamonds, nickel and both metallurgical and thermal coal. Anglo American’s operations span the full value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to mineral processing, smelting, refining and the sale of mined products to industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

The company has a long history in the mining industry, having been established in the early 20th century and grown into one of the world’s major mining groups.

