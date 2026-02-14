Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.1650, with a volume of 1784449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised Sweetgreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $7.00 price objective on Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

The stock has a market cap of $606.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 165.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 98.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads, grain bowls and warm bowls that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Since its founding in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has focused on sustainable agriculture, working with regional farmers across the United States to provide seasonal produce and promote environmentally responsible sourcing practices. The company’s menu features a variety of plant-forward options, including custom-build salads, chef-curated bowls and limited-time offerings that reflect changing harvests.

Sweetgreen operates a technology-driven service model that combines in-store experiences with digital ordering through its mobile app and website.

